Crumly & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

NYSE GPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.25. 73,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $161.60.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 30.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.