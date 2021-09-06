Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 151,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,222. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,343 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,080. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.