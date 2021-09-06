CSFB Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.30.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$25.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

