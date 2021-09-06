CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.