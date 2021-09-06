CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Trading Down 1.5%

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. 41,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 214,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a market cap of $26.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87.

CytRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor.

