Dai Reaches Market Cap of $6.46 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Dai has a market cap of $6.46 billion and approximately $397.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00069137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00016791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.12 or 0.00145460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.42 or 0.00796663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,455,557,856 coins and its circulating supply is 6,455,557,367 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

