Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,620,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $41.28 on Monday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

