Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.56.

NYSE EGP opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

