Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,966,665 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $602.27 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $620.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

