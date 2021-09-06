Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after buying an additional 349,657 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $33,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 295,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

LEN opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.