Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in W. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wayfair by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Wayfair by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Wayfair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $273.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on W shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

