Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,029 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 205,212 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $63.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

