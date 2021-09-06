DAOBet (BET) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.30 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $5.30 million and $1,328.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,478.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $778.89 or 0.01484215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00539857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.00366897 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

