Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $138.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -812.07 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $303,222.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,455,428 shares of company stock worth $185,595,379 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

