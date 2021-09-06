Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after acquiring an additional 365,175 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,992,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

