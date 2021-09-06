Deeper Network Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $57.89 million and $1.65 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00152178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.97 or 0.00208096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.63 or 0.07348193 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,895.86 or 1.00020492 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.48 or 0.00956881 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

