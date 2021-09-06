DeGate 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $101,779.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and $101,779.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeGate has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00154329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00203608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.92 or 0.07336768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,400.67 or 0.99807821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.67 or 0.00947908 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

