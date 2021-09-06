DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,540 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.25. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.