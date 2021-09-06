DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE stock opened at $256.64 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

