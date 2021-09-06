DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 277,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $22.32 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

