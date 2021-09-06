DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $1.59 Million Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 442.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.36.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.84. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.