Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 2,399 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

