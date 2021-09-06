Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $102,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $234,000. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

