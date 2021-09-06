Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $99,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,864 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $377,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 143,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.