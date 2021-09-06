Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $109,000 Investment in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

