Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 418 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $291.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

