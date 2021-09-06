Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $185.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

