Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNP opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

