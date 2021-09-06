Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 495

888 (LON:888) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on 888. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Get 888 alerts:

LON 888 traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 406.60 ($5.31). The company had a trading volume of 532,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,403. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 389.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 383.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. 888’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.