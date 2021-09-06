Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $399.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $399.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.55.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.61. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.