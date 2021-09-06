Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 495

888 (LON:888) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on 888. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 406.20 ($5.31). The company had a trading volume of 534,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 383.06. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.