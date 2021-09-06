Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.