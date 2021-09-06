Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

