Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $6.75 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.03 or 0.00011436 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $124,396.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014052 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.66 or 0.00674095 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

