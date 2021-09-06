DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $207.42 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $76,989.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $207.42 or 0.00400746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00152072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00207861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.10 or 0.07363298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,766.25 or 1.00015848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00958702 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

