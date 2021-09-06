DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Sells $1,452,395.88 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $146.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $190,564,000 after buying an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after buying an additional 352,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DKS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

