Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $995.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 539,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 321,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

