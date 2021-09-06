Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post $77.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the highest is $77.87 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGII. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,056. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.