Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 59,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TMV opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.47. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.