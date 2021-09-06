Doctors Coin Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001952 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $232.16 million and $5.92 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058082 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000629 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

