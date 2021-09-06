DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

