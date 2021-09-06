Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.