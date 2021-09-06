Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.