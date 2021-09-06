DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

