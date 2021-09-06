DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 630,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,409. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

