Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Duke Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after acquiring an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.38 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.