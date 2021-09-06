Dusk Network Hits Market Capitalization of $69.90 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $69.90 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00015996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00796406 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.