Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,782. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last three months. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

