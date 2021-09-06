Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Down 25.6% This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $867,640.23 and $18,095.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00015789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00135944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.41 or 0.00809514 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

