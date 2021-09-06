Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Reaches $49,032.14

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $49,032.14 and approximately $44.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.94 or 0.07615706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00142808 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

