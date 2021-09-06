Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

ELOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,678. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.