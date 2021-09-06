Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

ELOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELOX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 216,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,678. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

